DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Solsa Inc. is closing down in Decatur, the company announced Tuesday on Facebook.
"It is with a heavy heart, that we have to inform you of our intent to close Solsa’s current operations at 2805 N. Main Street," the company's post said.
Solsa blamed multiple factors for the closing, which they said include but are not limited to mandatory wage increases, tax increases, product pricing and availability, and never truly recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Solsa thanked its vendors and loyal customers for their support in the last nearly six years. The company said it plans to post contact information later in the week.
"Most importantly, we would like to thank our past and current employees for all their hard work and dedication. Without them, Solsa would not have survived for the duration it did," the post added.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.