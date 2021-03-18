DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Public School’s Superintendent, Dr. Paul Fregeau, is leaving the district according to multiple sources.
Multiple people within the school district tell WAND News Dr. Fregeau made the announcement in a leadership meeting; however, a district spokesperson told WAND News they have “no comment” regarding the departure. WAND news has also learned the district is expected to make an announcement regarding the departure in the coming week, but the spokesperson would not confirm that.
Fregeau accepted a superintendent job with Fox C-6 School District in the St. Louis Area.
Dr. Fregeau is currently under a contract until June of 2023 making $197,000 a year. He signed a five-year contract in 2018. In that contract, the board and the Superintendent can mutually agree to terminate the contract.
The School Board will have to vote to approve his resignation. A school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday. The meeting agenda is scheduled to be released tomorrow.
“It has been an honor to serve the talented staff and amazing students and families of Decatur for the past four years,” said Fregeau. “This is an opportunity I simply couldn’t pass up, but I know that I will miss my DPS family and the community immensely. I want to thank both our internal and external stakeholders for all they’ve done to support the District during my tenure with Decatur Public Schools.”
WAND News has reached out to all members of the board and Dr. Fregeau for comment. We have not heard back.
