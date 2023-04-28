EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WAND) — On Friday, Judge Stephen McGlynn of the Southern District of Illinois granted a statewide injunction against Illinois' weapons ban.
The ban, which was signed by Governor JB Pritzker back in January, ended the sale, delivery, and purchase of certain firearms and high-capacity magazines.
The injunction blocks enforcement of the law across the state.
McGlynn wrote that the plaintiffs "satisfied their burden for a preliminary injunction" and that they have "shown irreparable harm with no adequate remedy at law, a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits, that the public interest is in favor of the relief, and the balance of harm weighs in their favor."
It is likely that the decision will be appealed to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Multiple cases regarding the controversial ban are pending across Illinois.
The Attorney General's Office confirmed that they plan to file an appeal and are committed to defending the constitutionality of the Protect Illinois Communities Act.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.