Marissa Miller

INDIANAPOLIS (WAND) – Love was in the air at the Indianapolis International Airport.

Southwest Airlines shared the exciting news in a Twitter thread about a proposal between two employees in Indianapolis.

Southwest Airlines said a mechanic who lives in Indianapolis would commute to his job in Atlanta every Sunday night, so he got to know the employees of the airport well.

Robert said he would always see gate agent Allison. She would hand him is boarding pass every time and she was always kind to him. Robert continually offered to buy her a cup of coffee for her kindness. She finally took him up on the offer after a year.

At the end of the tweets Southwest announced that Robert proposed to Allison last month with some help from his friends at the airport.

