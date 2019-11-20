INDIANAPOLIS (WAND) – Love was in the air at the Indianapolis International Airport.
Southwest Airlines shared the exciting news in a Twitter thread about a proposal between two employees in Indianapolis.
❤️🚨 Love Story Thread 🚨❤️Robert lives in Indianapolis, but commutes to his job in ATL as a Southwest Mechanic. Flying out every Sunday night, he got to know the Employees in IND very well. One Employee, in particular, seemed to always hand him his boarding pass at the gate.— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) November 18, 2019
Allison was always kind to him, and he’d always offer to buy her coffee, for being so hospitable.— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) November 18, 2019
The two got to know each other well, as Robert commuted back and forth for over a year, always secretly looking forward to Sunday nights. One day, Allison decided to take him up on that coffee.— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) November 18, 2019
The rest, as they say, is history.Last month, Robert proposed to Allison, with the help of some of his new friends at the IND station. Congrats to the happy couple! pic.twitter.com/1rlNnzboRI— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) November 18, 2019
