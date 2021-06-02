CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Avenue in Champaign is closed beginning Wednesday for bridge repairs.
According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the closure involves Springfield Avenue (Illinois 10) over Copper Slough and east of Duncan Road in Champaign. Repairs are expected to last about two months.
A detour will be posted for drivers.
There will be access to local businesses maintained during construction. Prairie Gardens can be accessed east of the bridge on Springfield Avenue from Duncan Road. Drivers can go to Prairie Materials and Illinois Brick Co. from west of the bridge on Springfield Avenue.
Funding for this project comes from Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into the aging Illinois transportation system, thus creating jobs and helping with economic growth, IDOT said. In the new Fiscal year 2022-27 Proposed Highway Improvement Program released in July, IDOT is investing close to $21 billion for road and bridge improvements in the next six years.
This program is the second multi-year plan reflecting the impact of Rebuild Illinois.
"Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations," an IDOT press release said.
