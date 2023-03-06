SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield's Burger Bar And Back Door Lounge will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in mid-March 2023.
Popular dishes from the restaurant will be featured as well as an interview with owner Karen Kent about the restaurant's place in the community.
Kent, who operates the restaurant with her husband Doug, tells America's Best Restaurants that she has been in the restaurant industry nearly her whole life.
Kent describes the burger bar as a neighborhood, family restaurant, with lots of regular patrons. She says not a night goes by, however, where someone new doesn’t come in.
“We’re pretty fortunate in that,” Kent notes, adding that every table is greeted and that “people love that personal touch. Our food is great, but I think that adds to [the atmosphere].”
In addition to the food, the restaurant is known for Pinky, a giant pink elephant on wheels holding a martini in his trunk. Pinky can be rented out for parades and events with all proceeds going to the Shriner's Hospital for Children.
“[Pinky] is very much an icon,” notes Kent. “Everyone knows him.”
Burger Bar’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website here.
