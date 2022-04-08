SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield business Recycled Records is up for sale, the owners announced in a press release.
The Kessler brothers are ready for retirement and are looking for new owners. They are looking to step away after 44 years of running the successful store, which is located downtown at 625 E. Adams St.
Mark and Gary Kessler are hoping a new owner will carry on the Recycled Records legacy.
“I’m sure I’ll have tears in my eyes when I walk out, because I actually love this job,” said Mark Kessler. “Business has been good, but we want to retire.”
The business grew from a furniture store the grandparents of the Kesslers had established in 1910 to what it is now. Recycled Records stands at 85 hundred square feet in size. It carries 30,000 records and other items.
“At some point, the records started selling better than the furniture. The furniture went to the basement,” Mark Kessler said. “We haven’t had a year yet where we lost money, but we have added items that go with people who like to buy music. If someone comes in to buy music, their friend may want to buy jewelry or stereo equipment.”
To learn more about buying the business, contact Mark Kessler or Gary Kessler, or call (217)522-5122.
