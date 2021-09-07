SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield's city council has approved a 2 percent hotel/motel tax rebate to fund a new sports complex.
The measure was approved Tuesday night with a 6-3 vote. One board member was absent.
The Legacy Pointe Sports Complex, which carries a cost of about $65 million and will have a size of 95 acres, will be built off MacArthur Boulevard near Interstate 72. It will be a multi-use facility that will offer indoor and outdoor sports.
In May, city council gave permission to the developer to secure financing and commit the funding portion from the city. Springfield plans to use a hotel/motel tax for funding.
