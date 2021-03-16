SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Roy Williams Jr., the Springfield mayor's nominee to fill an open city council seat, has been approved in a second vote.
Williams' first attempt to fill a Ward 3 seat left open by Doris Turner, who was chosen to fill an Illinois Senate seat left open by Andy Manar, was denied in a 6-3 vote. Our news partners at WTAX Radio said the council wanted Williams to promise he wouldn't run in 2023 to avoid having an advantage handed to him by the mayor and city council.
WTAX reports Williams was unanimously approved in a Tuesday vote. He was then sworn in.
More to come.
