SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield leaders are considering major changes to law enforcement guidelines in an proposed new ordinance.
In response to recent national unrest, which began after the the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor earlier in 2020, two Springfield council members began a push for change. They are proposing the following:
- A ban on chokeholds, which are already illegal under Illinois law
- A ban on no-knock warrants
- A ban on officers using pepper spray or tear gas to disperse crowds, unless there is an emergency order from the city's mayor
Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said he does not fully support these ideas, but does believe in change and is willing to work with city council on a plan.
"I think that is the wrong way to go," Winslow said. "Over the last several years we have tried to give officers less lethal force options so that way they don't have to resort to a higher level of force and result in injuries to officers or a suspect."
He added his department is working to improve.
"We're trying to learn as much as we can about these critical incidents so that we can give our officers additional training and options so they can start thinking about how our officers will respond to this," he said.
Springfield NAACP President Teresa Hadley, on the other hand, supports the proposed ordinance. She has had conversations with Winslow.
"I am glad to see these changes," she said. "It is long overdue."
Springfield police issued a pledge of professionalism in August. The six-page document lays out how Winslow expects his officers to behave and can be viewed here.
WAND-TV attempted to reach out the council members involved in the push for this ordinance. It did not hear back by Friday evening.
The first reading of the ordinance before Springfield's city council is set for Tuesday, Sept. 15.
