SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Leaders with the Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union and city officials have agreed to terms on a new contract.
Union leaders thanked their contract negotiating team and their executive board in a Facebook post confirming the agreement. On Tuesday afternoon, the contract was signed by Union President Vince Zummo and Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder.
"The team and board worked tirelessly to ensure our professional firefighters had a fair contract," union leaders said on Facebook.
WAND News reached out to the mayor's office and the union to obtain more information about the details of the contract. The station did not immediately hear back from either party.
