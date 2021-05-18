SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An ordinance for building a sports complex in Springfield passed in a Tuesday night city council vote.
The 8-3 tally moves through plans for a Legacy Pointe Sports Complex, which would be built off of MacArthur Boulevard near Interstate 72. It's a project that Springfield officials had talked about making happen for decades.
The 95-acre facility would be a multi-use facility with indoor and outdoor sports.
Our partners at WTAX Radio report the three votes against moving forward with this project came from Shawn Gregory, Roy Williams Jr. and Joe McMenamin. McMenamin was not in favor of the spending that would go into the project, while the other two council members believe the project takes away from what could be done on Springfield's east side.
With the yes vote, the project developer has the green light to secure financing and commit the funding portion from the city. The city plans to use a hotel/motel tax for funding.
The project carries a $65 million price tag.
Legacy Park Sports LLC had submitted plans to city officials for the development of the complex.
