SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man has been convicted on federal child pornography charges.
Prosecutors said 75-year-old Donald Dorosheff was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography on Thursday, following a two-day trial.
Evidence was presented to show Dorosheff accessed and downloaded child pornography to his laptop from the internet from May 2013 to March 3, 2016. A search warrant was executed on March 3, 2016 at his apartment, located at Sangamon Towers in Springfield, at which time his computer, an external hard drive and various flash drives were seized.
In a subsequent forensic analysis of the computer evidence, the FBI found Dorosheff received and possessed over 2,000 child pornography images and 28 child pornography videos. Most of this content involved prepubescent minors taking part in sexually explicit conduct.
At sentencing, Dorosheff faces statutory penalties of five to 20 years years in prison, five years to life of parole, and a fine of up to $250,000 for the receipt offenses. For the possession offense, he faces up to 20 years in prison, five years to life of parole and a $250,000 fine.
The case was investigated by the FBI. The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy A. Bass and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sierra Senor-Moore.
