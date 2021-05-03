SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder plans to veto a city ordinance that would limit his spending authority.
Langfelder told this information to our news partners at WTAX Radio in an interview. This comes after aldermen upset with his spending decisions passed a measure limiting his spending allowance without council approval from $50,000 o $10,000.
The mayor told the radio station he and Springfield department heads agreed the limit would slow down the city's process for purchasing, especially for important items such as Shot Spotter technology additions.
A council member brought up Langfelder at one point hired a homelessness consultant that aldermen believed to be ineffective at the job.
The city council had passed this spending authority limit with a 6-4 vote. Following the upcoming veto, they will need seven council members on board to override it.
