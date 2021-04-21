SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield's city council lowered the spending power of Mayor Jim Langfelder in a new ordinance.
In a 6-4 vote, members decided to limit the mayor's authority to spend without a council vote from $50,000 to $10,000. All spending over the $10,000 mark will need a city ordinance and approval from the council.
City Water, Light and Power is exempt from this.
Langfelder will have the option to veto the ordinance. Should that happen, the council could override him with seven votes in favor.
