SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield 186 school board president Scott McFarland said now is not the the time to return to in-person learning.
That's despite a rally by parents and students who really want to go back to school.
Hybrid learning is something Springfield school officials are aiming toward. Starting Oct. 20, 200 special education students can come back to the classroom. As for everyone else, students have expressed how they're struggling with remote learning.
"I don't like online schooling," said AJ Robinson, a seventh grader. "Last year I feel like I didn't learn as much."
"It's harder online and it doesn't feel normal," added Jake Bennett, a sixth grader, who said his grades aren't looking as good. He told WAND News he was an A and B student. Now, he's also making a couple of C's.
More than a dozen demonstrators rallied at the administrative building. With signs reading "Choice," they wanted school board leaders to make moves towards hybrid learning. Tricia Becker, a parent, expressed how she understands families who want remote learning. However, remote learning is not a one-size-fits-all approach.
"Even though there are teachers trying their absolute best, it's just not the same with the teacher in front of you," Becker said.
As much as they want students to come back to school, some board members said its not possible. COVID-19 is too much of a risk. During the meeting, school board president Scott McFarland told the public to "wear your mask, stay socially distant."
"The only way we're gonna get back into school (is) if those numbers go down," McFarland said.
The numbers are not going down. The Sangamon County Department of Public Health recently reported 206 new positive cases of COVID-19. The virus is attacking educators, too. So far in October, Superintendent Jennifer Gill reported two teachers tested positive for the virus. That made seven teachers in total.
"I understand," Gill said. "We have two competing front here and the flow between them is something we face daily."
District officials reassured parents they have a plan for hybrid learning. At this point, leaders asked parents and students to be patient.
If and when school officials move forward with hybrid learning, students would be assigned teachers who are doing hybrid learning and schools would be on a block schedule.
