SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield Park District is embracing the snow and offering the community some snow day advice with the best spots in town to sled and some tips and tricks on how to keep safe.
Sled Hills are open to the public and all parking lots have been plowed. Sledders are advise to still use caution when parking in any of these lots and on the street as there may be significant drifting within these areas.
Hay bales and snow fencing have been put into place for safety purposes and the pond has been roped off at Centennial Park.
Sledders are should avoid walking across the pond at all times.
According to the Park District prime sledding locations include:
Centennial Park – 5751 Bunker Hill Rd., New Berlin Centennial Park, home to the largest sled hill in the area, featuring a 100-foot man made sled hill.
The sled hill is open from dawn to dusk and sledding is permitted when snow is present.
Pasfield Golf Course 1700 W. Lawrence, Springfield Pasfield Golf Course, one of the most popular sledding hill in the Springfield area. The sled hill is open from dawn to dusk and is permitted when snow is present.
Park District does not recommend street side parking for this sled hill, due to the city plows needing to clear main streets.
Sledding Tips & Best Practices
- Only sled within designated sledding areas listed above
- Make sure children wear a helmet
- Dress warm: coats, hats, gloves, boots
- Be courteous of other sledders
- Stay off the frozen ponds and creeks
- Only sled with a responsible adult
- Never sled alone
- Never sled after dark
