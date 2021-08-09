BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow is named one of two finalists for the Bloomington Chief of Police position.
The city of Bloomington announced Winslow as a finalist on Monday evening.
Winslow has been the Chief of Police in Springfield since 2013. He started his career with the Springfield Police Department in 1995.
The other candidate in the running with Winslow is Colonel Jamal Simington, who currently serves as the Deputy Director for the Illinois State Police.
It’s been a careful and detailed process to get to this point,” said City Manager Tim Gleason. “Both these candidates are skilled and possess the ability to bring an already great department to an even higher level.”
Earlier this year, Winslow was named Chief of the Year from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.
The public will have the chance to Meet & Greet both candidates on Monday, August 16, 2021, from 4:00 – 5:15 p.m. at the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., Room 400, Bloomington, Illinois.
This isn't the first time Winslow has been interviewed for a position outside of Springfield, last year he was named deputy chief in Franklin, Tenn. However, after consulting with family he decided to stay in Springfield.
