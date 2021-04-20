SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield's police chief has earned Chief of the Year honors from an Illinois law enforcement organization.
Chief Kenny Winslow's honor came from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP), an organization with 1,200 members across the state. A press release said this award goes to a chief "who excels in his or her own department and provides extraordinary service to the association."
Winslow will be honored in the association's annual conference, which is scheduled for Aug. 20, 2021 at the Tinley Park Convention Center.
Several ILACP members nominated Winslow. The selection was made by the Board of Officers, which is the board of directors for the organization.
“Winslow is viewed by his peers as a model for what a 21st century police chief should be,” said ILACP Executive Director Ed Wojcicki.
Officials credited Winslow's department for creating community policing initiatives, including a partnership with The Outlet Mentoring Group for its annual Bridging the Gap barbecue with area residents, the NAACP and NOBLE on their "Know Your Rights" and "Law and You" programs, the Lights in the Mirror program, Coffee with Cops, the Halloween Safety Event, Focused Deterrence, Community Staff Walks, National Night Out, the Teen Police Academy, school reading programs and other items.
In addition, the annual Springfield Police Department Beards and Badges campaign raised more than $26,000 in the last five years for the American Cancer Society.
