SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield's final budget hearing has been postponed from Thursday, Feb. 3 to Monday, Feb. 7.
The Monday hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. At that time, the city will hear proposed department budgets fro the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of Budget & Management, and City Water, Light and Power.
The hearing will be public and will take place in the City Council Chambers (300 S. 7th St., 3rd floor). Masks are required for everyone in attendance and must be worn for the entire meeting.
The city plans to broadcast the session live on Comcast Cable Channel 18 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99. It will be streamed on the city's website. In addition, budget details can be found on the city website with a direct link to budget materials and a streaming link in the rotating banner.
Due to winter weather, Springfield city offices, including the Lincoln Library and Oak Ridge Cemetery, will be closing at 3 p.m. Thursday. Residents who want information about city services should visit the city website.
Snow-related information can be found here.
Springfield has provided the following city phone numbers for issues that may come up after hours:
- Police Non-Emergency 217.788.8311
- Public Works Dispatch 217.789.2246
- CWLP Electrical Outage 217.789.2121
- Water Service Outage or Emergency 217.789.2323 ext. 2
Please call 911 in case of an emergency.
