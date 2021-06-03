SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A ranking list placed Springfield in the top 10 of the best weekend getaways in the Midwest.
Springfield's lofty No. 9 overall ranking, published by U.S. News, is just two spots below St. Louis and one above Kansas City. The top Midwest destination on this list was Chicago.
The first thing U.S. News mentioned about Springfield was its homage to Abraham Lincoln. It noted local attractions such as the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, the Lincoln Home National Historic Site and The Lincoln Tomb State Historic Site.
The publication mentioned how the Lincoln Tomb site is surrounded by the Lincoln Memorial Garden and Nature Center.
In addition, Springfield boasts the Illinois State Capitol and the Illinois Governor's Mansion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.