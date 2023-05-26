SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield woman has been indicted for aggravated DUI causing death.
Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced the May 24 Grand Jury Indictment of Marina Rhone (AKA Marina Bustamante) on 3 Counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence causing death.
The charges stem from an incident on May 1, 2023 at the intersection of Cook and South 2nd Streets in Springfield which resulted in the death of Kevin L. Crews, also of Springfield.
Rhone is in the custody of the Sangamon County Jail on bond in the amount of $200,000.
If convicted, Rhone faces up to 14 years in the Department of Corrections.
Criminal charges are only allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
