ST. LOUIS (WAND) - A St. Louis boy is seeing his air freshener business thrive as he landed a deal with a major grocery store chain!
When he was 10, NBC affiliate KSDK reports Joshua Danrich wanted to start his own business and asked his mom for help. Mr. Fresh was then born!
On Facebook, he announced the brand signed a deal with Schnucks to put those products in stores.
The scents are made with 100 percent pure oils, the station reported, but Danrich didn't give away any trade secrets!
Danrich said the Mr. Fresh brand has more meaning than it appears to on the surface. The word "fresh" for him is an acronym that stands for "Faith to Rescue Every Son from Hurt."
Danrich wants the business to promote emotional, mental, physical and financial maturity with its mission, along with self-confidence in African-American boys.
The Mr. Fresh business has a website where products are sold. Click here to learn more.
