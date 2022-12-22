Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy. Light snow this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions late. Areas of blowing snow. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Windy. Light snow this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions late. Areas of blowing snow. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%.