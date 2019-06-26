(WAND) – The 2020 election cycle begins in earnest Wednesday night with the first Democratic debate.
At 8 p.m. CST, 10 candidates will take the stage and debate issues. Another 10 will be on stage Thursday night at the same time. Debates run until 10 p.m. on both nights.
NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo are airing the debates on TV. A live stream for Wednesday night’s coverage from NBC News is available here:
On the first night, the candidates debating include the following people (in alphabetical order): Bill de Blasio, Cory Booker, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Tim Ryan and Elizabeth Warren. On Thursday, viewers will be able to watch Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, Bernie Sanders, Eric Swalwell, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.
NBC News has more information on the candidates available in an online primer.