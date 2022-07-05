DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police confirm a man is now in custody and is being taken to a hospital for a human health evaluation after an 8 and a half hour long standoff.
According to police, officers were called to the area between Wood and Main Street for a notice of evection.
Police arrived on the scene around 9:07 a.m. and found a 58-year-old male resident still inside the property residence.
WAND spoke with Sgt. Flannery of the Macon County Sheriff's Office who said the resident pulled a gun on the officers before relocating to another room in the house.
Police had shut down West Main Street from Route 48 to Dennis, a three block radius due to the incident.
The roads have since been reopened.
WAND will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
