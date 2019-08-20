ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinoisans can donate books as part of a statewide child support project in August.
The book drive is organized by the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services during Child Support Awareness Month. Books are collected through HFS drop-off bins, located at department Child Support sites throughout Illinois. Employees of HFS are donating books and money as the drive continues throughout August.
A list of locations can be found online here. There are central Illinois offices in Champaign and Springfield.
Books will be distributed through two not-for-profit organizations. Those include Bernie's Book Bank and Reach Out and Read. People can donate directly to these organizations if they choose.
“Ensuring that financial resources get to the children who need them is our first responsibility, but child support is about more than money,” said Theresa Eagleson, director of HFS. “Family togetherness is vital for a healthy childhood, and reading as a family is one of the best ways to help bring this about.”
An HFS press release said the department has provided over 440,000 families with child support services. Those services include helping parents establish paternity and creating a fair child support order. Services are available regardless of a person's economic status.
Parents can apply for free HFS services at this link.