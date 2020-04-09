(WAND) - Some Americans could receive stimulus payments as early as Thursday, per a report from The Washington Post.
The newspaper cited a plan that circulated inside of the Internal Revenue Service in its report. It said people with direct deposit information on file with the IRS could see payments as early as April 9.
People who have not sent the IRS their banking information might have to wait, however. About $30 million in paper checks will be mailed starting April 24, with some not reaching people until September.
About 8 in 10 American taxpayers have filed for direct deposit, The Washington Post said, meaning the IRS can quickly send out the majority of stimulus payments sooner. In an April 2 press briefing, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said people with banking information on file will have their money "within two weeks".
The stimulus money sent to Americans is part of a $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package approved by Congress.
Click here to see more information from the IRS about stimulus payments.