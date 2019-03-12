STONINGTON, Ill. (WAND)- Workers hauled equipment and furniture into the village’s new post office Tuesday.
Two years ago, Stonington’s post office moved out of a former bank building because of safety concerns, including a falling façade, according to postal officials. Since then, it has operated out of a nearby storefront.
The office’s new home is a former police station being leased by the village.
“I think it’s very important to the community,” said Larry Chandler, post office operations manager. “Most offices, that’s when they say the town was established, is when the post office started. I’d like to think we’re vital to the community.”
The new location will have the same hours, Chandler said.