(WAND) - A stray dog wandering around Philadelphia found a home for the holidays.
The dog took maters into her own paws to find a new home. The dog wondering into a home after the door blew open in an overnight storm.
I just woke up to this puppy in my house and we have no idea how it got here. pic.twitter.com/OZMystNsZE— JJ (@JJFromTheBronx) December 14, 2019
Jack Jokinen from Bronx, who now lives in Philadelphia said his door blew open during the storm and the dog must have found its way inside.
Jokinen and his wife were shocked to find the dog when they woke up. The dog is around 9 years old and was severely malnourished. They immediately rushed the dog to a vet.
They have since decided to keep the dog and give her the name Suzy. Jokinen has been documenting the dogs progress on Twitter. Now thousands are following Suzy’s journey.
Just one day after the trip to the vet Suzy is doing much better, Jokinen tweeted.
Just 1 day later Suzy looks so much better pic.twitter.com/cjfaAAhwAi— JJ (@JJFromTheBronx) December 16, 2019