BETHANY, Ill. (WAND) – A street remains closed after flooding affected roads Wednesday in Bethany.
Moultrie County Sheriff Chris Sims tells WAND-TV the town saw about 2 inches of rain in about a half-hour after it started between 11:30 a.m. and noon. The rain caused responders to shut down the middle curb of Route 121 through Bethany. That road has since reopened.
Flooding remained an issue at 3:30 p.m. along Church Street, per Sims. Dive teams from Moultrie and Shelby counties were involved in rescuing four people from a house in the 200 block of Church. A car near that house was halfway underway earlier Wednesday.
Bethany Elementary School had basement flooding that receded Wednesday afternoon.
There are no injuries to report, Sims says. Emergency vehicles were still blocking part of Church Street before 4 p.m.
