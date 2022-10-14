CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A 16-year-old Centennial student has been charged after bringing a gun to school on Thursday.
School staff discovered the gun when the student walked through a metal detector.
The Champaign County State's Attorney's Office charged the student with one count of Unlawful Use of Weapons, which is a class 3 felony. Judge Roger Webber said that the student is a risk to the public and has ordered that he be detained at the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.
The student told the officers who took him into custody that he carries the gun for protection but would not reveal how he obtained the firearm. He faces a possible sentence of 2 to 5 years incarceration in the Department of Juvenile Justice, or up to his 21st birthday.
He has no prior criminal history.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.