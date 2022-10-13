CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A gun was found in a student's backpack at Centennial High School Thursday morning.
The Evolv System alerted staff to a metal object in a backpack, and when administrators checked, they found a gun, school officials said.
The Champaign Police Department was called, and officers interviewed and arrested the student.
"Because the system works, the student did not pass the entryway with the weapon. There was no need for a lockdown, and school continues on its normal schedule," school officials said.
