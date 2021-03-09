DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Students can earn a college degree at the same time as their high school diploma in a new program launched by Decatur Public Schools.
DPS officials unveiled The Prep Academy in a Tuesday night school board meeting. They said the program gives students the chance to earn an associate's degree in a partnership with Richland Community College.
Students who are accepted will earn a high school diploma and an RCC degree when the complete the four-year program during high school. It is free for DPS students, allowing them to earn a college degree without paying for it.
“We are very excited about offering this innovative new program that’s only for DPS students,” said Dr. Paul Fregeau, superintendent of Decatur Public Schools. “The Prep Academy has been in the works for nearly two years now. I’m very proud to see this amazing opportunity come to fruition for our students.”
“The leadership team and staff at Richland Community College have been wonderful partners in the creation of this program,” said Ashley Grayned, executive director of innovative programs and strategic planning for Decatur Public Schools. “To be able to earn a college degree, for free, while completing a high school education is an option that’s not available in all districts. The fact that we’re now offering it in Decatur Public Schools will give our students a competitive edge for both future college and career opportunities.”
Prep Academy classes will be taught by both Decatur Public Schools teachers and Richland Community College instructors.
The academy is now taking applications for the 2021-2022 school year for incoming freshmen. There is no charge to apply or participate, but DPS officials said space is limited in the program.
Parents of incoming freshmen who are interested must register to attend a parent informational session, which are scheduled for the following dates and times:
- Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
- Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
- Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
- Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.
Students who are interested must complete and submit an application, along with all required documents, which include a letter of recommendation and a five-paragraph essay, by March 31, 2021. More information about the program and registration for the parent informational sessions can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.