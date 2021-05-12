DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — People who feel younger could see added health benefits.
German researchers analyzed three years of survey data from more than 5000 people 40 and older. They found those who felt younger than their actual age were in better functional health than their older-feeling peers.
Mary Crisler, a psychiatric nurse practitioner with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, agrees — your attitude toward aging can have a big impact on you mind and body.
"An individual who has a positive attitude toward life tends to have less stress in their life," she said. "They tend to have low rates of depression. They have better overall physical wellbeing. They're better equipped to handle things life may throw at them."
Crisler also said changing a mindset about aging starts with day to day changes, like making healthy lifestyle choices and doing things that make you feel connected to others.
