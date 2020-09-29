SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they have arrested a suspect accused of shooting at a car in Springfield.
Police were looking for a person who they said shot at a car in the parking lot of a convenience store. The suspect was at Fresh Express, located at 1529 E. Cook St., at about 6:44 a.m. Sunday when the four-door vehicle drove through the lot. Police said he ran outside of the store and shot at the vehicle.
Officers said a Fresh Express employee reported the suspect is a regular customer.
The suspect was arrested after police posted a security camera picture of him to Facebook. He appeared to have a bandage on his face. Officers said tips that came in helped lead to the arrest.
The investigation is ongoing Tuesday. WAND-TV reached out to police for more information about the suspect Tuesday evening and did not immediately hear back.
Police want anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (217)788-8427.
