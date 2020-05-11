CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect ransacked packages meant for tenants at a Champaign apartment complex, authorities said.
It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on April 26, according to a Champaign County Crime Stoppers press release, when an unidentified male entered a University Group apartment building, located at 302 S. 1st St. He's accused of then going through packages left in the lobby.
Authorities said he took a jacket valued at $200 from one of the packages.
The suspect, who was caught on security video, had on a red hat and all-back clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS, visit the Crime Stoppers website or use the P3 Tips mobile app. Cash rewards of as much as $1,000 are available for information that leads to an arrest.
