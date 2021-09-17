URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Suspect allegedly involved in shooting incident at Centennial High School is in custody.
Pereze Collier, 18, of Champaign was arrested on Thursday, and is now in the custody of the Champaign County Jail.
A warrant for Collier's arrest was issued on Tuesday, after he allegedly displayed a handgun during an argument at Centennial High School on Sept. 8.
Sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson told The News-Gazette, that Collier was arrested without incident at the courthouse Thursday when he visited the probation office.
His bond is set at $500,000 and he is expected to make a court appearance Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.