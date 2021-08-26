CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Police used chemical munitions to extract and arrest a suspect barricaded inside a Champaign residence on Wednesday.
According to officials, on Aug. 25, at approximately 4:35 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the 100 block of Buena Vista Drive for the report of a domestic disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers learned a female had been battered by a male subject, who threatened her with a firearm.
Police say the female victim managed to escape the encounter with minor injuries, and the male subject barricaded himself inside the residence.
Police obtained a search warrant after identifying the subject, barricading himself as Kyle Coffin, 32, of Champaign, for felony domestic battery.
Champaign Police, including Officers, Detectives, Negotiators, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, and Bomb Squad Technicians, responded to and secured the scene and began attempts to contact Coffin.
Both access points into the home were barricaded by furniture, and after several hours of unsuccessful negotiations and violent threats made by the subject, police deployed chemical munitions into the residence and were able to gain access.
At approximately midnight, police safely apprehended the subject without further incident and serious injury.
Officers say Coffin was located inside a locked bathroom with a loaded handgun also found nearby.
Coffin was transported to the Champaign County Correctional Center, where he is awaiting future court proceedings.
His bond on the warrant was set at $100,000.
Although an arrest has been made, the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the police at 217-351-4545. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
