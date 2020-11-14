CHAMPAIGN., Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man accused of shooting and killing a teenager Thursday evening is now in police custody in Michigan.
On Nov. 12, at approximately 5:17 p.m., police responded to the area of the 6000-block of East Eureka Street for a reported shooting. That's where officers found a 16-year-old boy inside a home with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim, later pronounced dead, was identified as Gerryontae Brown.
Champaign Police identified the suspect as Calvin Williams, 18, of Champaign.
On Saturday, the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office obtained an arrest warrant for First-Degree Murder for Williams.
Williams is currently in police custody in Berrien County, Michigan. Police say he was arrested on an unrelated stolen vehicle charge after he fled the area after the homicide. He will be extradited back to Champaign where he will await future court proceedings.
The investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.