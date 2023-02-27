DUPO, Ill. (KSDK) - A suspect was found dead hours after shooting and seriously injuring a police officer in Dupo, Illinois, according to police.
A police source told 5 On Your Side the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department was called to a report of a disturbance at a home on McBride at about 1:20 p.m. Sunday. A Dupo police officer arrived before St. Clair County deputies, the source said.
Master Sgt. Brad Clossen from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said police responded to the 400 block of McBride Avenue for a call of shots fired. When they arrived they discovered a deceased male.
Shortly after, a Dupo officer was on McBride near the Interstate 255 overpass when he spotted a man identified as Reginald Allen in a piece of construction machinery. When the officer exited his vehicle, he was shot by Allen. Clossen said the officer was struck in the shoulder and neck by gunfire and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Allen then stole the Dupo officer's police car and drove to his home on the 700 block of McBride where he remained barricaded for several hours.
A large police presence including armored vehicles and emergency medical personnel responded to the area.
After hours of waiting for the suspect to surrender, officers made entry into the home and found Allen dead at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Clossen said Allen suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No one else was in the home or injured.
Police have not identified the victim found dead and are investigating what lead up to the shooting from the original 911 call.
