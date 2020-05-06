AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) - An Auburn Township dump truck driver accused of striking and killing a woman is charged with driving under the influence, troopers said.
Bennie L. Jackson, 43, is accused of being the driver in the Monday morning crash. Troopers said he failed to negotiate a curve on Illinois Route 4 at Lincoln Street in Auburn, drove through a ditch, passed over Lincoln Street and ended up in a Casey's Gas Station parking lot, where he hit a female pedestrian.
The Sangamon County coroner's office pronounced her dead at the scene of the crash. Investigators responded to the scene at 11:30 a.m. Monday and identified her as Obaidah Gresham, 62.
Jackson is charged with DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, not wearing a seat belt and improper lane usage. Other possible charges are pending, per state police.
More to come.
