JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect in a Morgan County murder is behind bars, Jacksonville police said.
At about 1 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said they took 37-year-old Joshua E. Wilson into custody. He is accused of shooting and killing Chicago man Malcolm V. Fitts.
Fitts died at the Passavant Area Hospital early Sunday morning. Authorities had suspected foul play.
The investigation is being handled by Jacksonville police in cooperation with the Morgan County State's Attorney's Office, the Morgan County Coroner's Office and Illinois State Police.
Wilson is in custody at the Morgan County Detention Facility.
