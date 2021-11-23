SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Crack cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash were found when police served a search warrant at a suspected Springfield dealer's house, authorities said.
Springfield police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 2:20 p.m. Monday in the area of 4th Street and Myrtle Street. They said the driver tried to flee the scene after initially stopping, collided with a police vehicle and became stuck after leaving the road. He was arrested.
Poolice said the suspect, 27-year-old Dexter Hughes, was found to possess 19 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale and over $1,100 in currency.
Police then served a search warrant at his residence, located in the 1200 block of W. Washington St., and found another 204 grams of crack cocaine, a loaded Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistol, a Taurus G3 9 mm pistol and over $3,600 in cash, a press release from law enforcement said.
Hughes is charged with being an armed habitual criminal, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, criminal damage to government supported property, and unlawful possession of title and registration.
Hughes is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail with formal charges pending from Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright.
Anyone with information concerning this case should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.