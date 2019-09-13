DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — There's no easy solution, but one thing is clear: domestic violence is a problem.
"There isn't a quick fix," said attorney Karla Fischer. "We need to be mindful that we a lot to learn about domestic violence. We have a lot to learn about how to help victims and we can't rely on our stereotypes on what that's supposed to look like."
Fischer has spent decades advocating for survivors as both an attorney and psychologist.
"The cases I work with tend to be on the extreme end of the continuum," she said. "I wanted to see if we could use the law to help other victims of domestic violence in different ways."
That's why she joined hundreds of fellow attorneys, law enforcement officers and advocates at Dove, Inc.'s "Journey to Justice" symposium on September 3. Even more than a week later, the symposium's message of building a stronger community support network holds true.
The two people tasked with hammering that point home: former Nashville Police Lt. Mark Wynn and domestic violence advocate Kit Gruelle.
"The question for the community: what are you prepared to do for her when she leaves?" Wynn asked. "Do you have a shelter? Can she get a protective order?"
"I want them to understand how complicated and dangerous it is for women to speak up and step up," Gruelle said.
Wynn and Gruelle served as a the symposium's keynote speakers.
As for Fischer, she hopes each of her fellow attendees found the same inspiration she found all those years ago.
"Just seeing how the law could help people with something as simple as an order of protection, that's what inspired me," Fischer said.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, contact Dove at 217-423-2238 or click here.