Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the morning, then cloudy this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 60F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.