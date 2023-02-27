DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Award-winning superstar T-Pain is coming to the Devon on June 8, 2023.
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater made the announcement Monday morning.
This show will not be included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package.
Tickets for this show will go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at devonamphitheater.com
Devon Email Club pre-sale will be Thursday, March 2 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Since emerging in 2004, T-Pain not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, but he also reshaped the fabric of the culture itself.
Beyond moving over 50 million singles, gathering billions of streams, picking up six GRAMMY® Awards, and selling out shows on multiple continents, his voice could be heard loud and clear as “All I Do Is Win” soundtracked President Barack Obama’s entry into the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, during the “most popular” NPR Tiny Desk concert in the series’ history, and when he shocked audiences everywhere as the first-ever winner of FOX’s smash The Masked Singer.
Simultaneously, the man born Faheem Rasheed Najm shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, label honcho for Nappy Boy Entertainment, expert drift driver, actor, and author with his literary debut Can I Mix You a Drink in 2021.
