(WAND) - In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurant chains have announced slimmed-down menus to help deal with workload and fewer employees. Taco Bell is the latest fast-food chain to join the list.
About a week ago, a Reddit post sparked rumors that Taco Bell was making big changes to its menu. One Reddit user who claimed to be a Taco Bell employee (also has a "verified employee" mark next to his username) wrote that "all potato items," as well as Quesaritos, Loaded Grillers, Triple Layer Nachos, Nachos Supreme, Beefy Frito Burritos and many bother items were being dropped from the menu in Mid-August.
Though the chain stayed silent for several days, on Friday a Taco Bell Representative confirmed it's removing at least four items off the menu next month.
"Taco Bell is simplifying its menu to streamline operations and make ordering faster, safer and easier than ever for customers and team members, especially while the pandemic has shifted priorities to the drive-thru and digital," the rep told TODAY via email.
These new changes will appear on menus nationwide on August 13.
So what's actually leaving the menu?
The representative confirmed that the 7-Layer Burrito, Potato Bites and Loaded Grillers were among those items retiring. However, some new items will be appearing, including a beef burrito for just $1, plus the Grande Nachos Box (which is $5) is returning for a limited time. The Quesarito will officially be removed from in-store menus, but in a sneaky twist, Taco Bell fans will still be able to order the signature quesadilla-burrito mashup via the chain's app.
"These changes also allow Taco Bell’s Food Innovation Team to continue testing and developing the most craveable and innovative items," the statement from the rep continued.
As for vegetarians, the chain tried to assure them that there are still plenty of options. "We know some vegetarian go-to items might be gone, but Taco Bell’s menu remains highly customizable," reads a post on the chain's website that reminds customers it's still possible to swap out any protein for beans on most menu items.
Taco Bell isn’t the first big chain to cut back during the pandemic. IHOP recently truncated its menu and McDonald’s has axed several items, like salads, and stopped serving all-day breakfast at most locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.