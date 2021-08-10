FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - A Taco Bell location in Forsyth has "temporarily closed," a sign on the door of the business said.
The corporate Taco Bell website lists the location as closed all seven days of the week. It lists two Decatur locations, including one on Mount Zion Road and another on Pershing Road, as still open.
The Pershing Road location is open from 6:30 a.m. to midnight, while the Mount Zion Road location has hours from 7 a.m. to midnight.
According to the sign, customers should look at the Taco Bell app "for other Taco Bells in the area, or get Taco Bell delivered straight to your door by ordering online."
The sign did not provide an exact reason for why the business has closed.
