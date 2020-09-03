(WAND) - Taco Bell is again reducing its menu in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Multiple fast food companies started rethinking food and drink offerings when the pandemic led to less staff in kitchens and higher drive-thru demand. Those temporary trimmings ended up leading to quicker service times and happier customers, per CNBC.
In August, Taco Bell stopped serving multiple items, including the Nachos Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Spicy Tostada and the 7-Layer Burrito. The latest changes will involve the removal of the Mexican Pizza, the swapping of pico de gallo in favor of fresh diced tomatoes, and the end of the shredded chicken protein option. This will lead to the removal of the Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, Shredded Chicken Burrito and Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt.
The latest removals take effect on Nov. 5, giving customers time for final goodbyes. At that time, Taco Bell plans to introduce the Drangonfruit Freeze drink and the Chicken Chipotle Melt.
Shares of Taco Bell parent company Yum! Brands have a market value of $29 billion. They have dropped by less than 5% since 2020 began. On Thursday, CNBC said stocks were trading down by about 1.8% at $96.25.
