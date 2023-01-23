DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Tax preparers in Champaign and Decatur were busy as they began the first day of tax filing this year.
Martin Hood Partner Mandy DeJarnette explained why it's important to have all necessary documents ready.
"Once you've gathered a lot of your documents, it's good to start getting those to your tax accountants. Getting information in early is important because it gives your tax preparer time to ask questions. Gives you time to look for any missing information and also then can give you an idea earlier what your refund is or any balance due," said DeJarnette.
Tax Preparer Kelly Klemaier said the problems they usually face are with those that are unemployed and new parents.
“You’ve got a lot of the property taxes they don’t bring them in. It’s a lot of lookups. Unemployment, they usually don’t send them the statement, they have to get online to get it so that’s usually an issue and sometimes they forget about it, and then the main thing is the children. Just making sure that we know they’re in their home,” said Klemaier.
The last day to file taxes is April 18, 2023.
